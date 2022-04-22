Multiple drug charges placed against pair

Apr. 21—A Cumberland County sheriff's deputy observing suspicious activity at a residence in the early morning hours Sunday resulted in the arrest of three persons — including a man and girlfriend — and the seizure of a large amount of drugs, according to reports.

The incident occurred at a residence on Carter Town Rd. around 12:47 a.m., according to Deputy Perrianna Evans' report.

She and Reserve Deputy Steven Elkins — while patrolling in the area — observed suspicious activity at the residence and around a small silver car that they watched stop at the residence.

Kevin Paul Proffitt, 46, Carter Town Rd., is charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of heroin with intent to sell and/or deliver, five additional charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a legend drug, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon during commission of a felony.

Heather Nicole Phillips, 30, Junior Camp Rd., is charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of heroin with intent to sell and/or deliver, six additional charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of a legend drug.

Michael Chase Phillips, 30, Scarlett Dr., driver of the car, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

After observing activity around the vehicle that had arrived at the residence, Deputies Brandon Griffin, Sgt. Dustin Jackson, Tristan Patridge, Jaccob Wyatt and Reserve Deputy Templeton converged on the scene to assist in the investigation.

A drug detection dog was activated and indicated, according to the report, the presence of drugs, and resulting search of the vehicle yielded drugs and drug paraphernalia.

A camper Phillips and Proffitt were occupying was entered and deputies observed additional items relating to drug trafficking, according to Evans' report.

A search warrant was then obtained and the property was searched.

Deputies seized what they believe to be heroin and meth in several locations, fentanyl, marijuana, Ziploc bags, digital scales, a cell phone, a prescription drug with no prescription, methadone and naloxone pills.

Also seized was $1,099 in cash, a loaded handgun, catalytic converter, two hand written ledgers and numerous drug paraphernalia items.

Proffitt was placed under $510,000 bond, Heather Phillips under $410,000 bond and Michael Phillips under $1,500 bond.

All three have tentative court dates of May 9 set in General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com