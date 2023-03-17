Multiple drug charges result from surveillance bust

Mar. 17—TRAVERSE CITY — After a lengthy investigation, the Traverse Narcotics Team said they arrested a suspect who they believe sold drugs in the community.

On Tuesday, troopers said they arrested Eric Thomas McDonald, 35, from Traverse City on multiple outstanding warrants.

Prior to McDonald's arrest, TNT conducted surveillance at a home in Traverse City alongside deputies from the Grand Traverse County Interdiction Team.

Last month, on Feb. 15, Michigan State Police troopers said while they were surveilling the Traverse City home, they saw McDonald leave. They began to follow him, and pulled him over in Garfield Township for a moving violation.

During the traffic stop, police reports show that McDonald had a digital scale with methamphetamine residue in his pocket. He was released from the scene, and his vehicle was towed while TNT awaited authorization on their search warrant.

When they searched the car, Lt. Derrick Carroll said they found 162 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 11 suboxone strips, nine amphetamine capsules, four Xanax pills, 31 tabs of LSD, a "small" amount of fentanyl and plastic bags.

McDonald was arraigned in 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on March 15 for the following charges: possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of Suboxone, possession of amphetamine, possession of Alprazolam, possession of Clonazepam, two counts of possession of LSD and second offense habitual offender.

If convicted, he could face decades in prison, according to Michigan state sentencing guidelines.

TNT was assisted by troopers from the MSP Traverse City Post.