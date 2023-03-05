Multiple drug-related arrests made at Lebanon

Mar. 4—The Lebanon Police Department arrested several individuals on drug-related charges after a search warrant was executed on Wednesday evening.

During the search, the Lebanon Police Department found and seized crack cocaine, a firearm and instruments used for the distribution of crack cocaine. Over the past few months, there have been multiple drug overdoses on the property.

The search of the house at 603 C.L. Manier St. was prompted by complaints by individuals in the neighborhood and by an incident earlier Wednesday where a woman received injuries.

The incident allegedly stemmed from a drug deal gone bad and left the woman with a significant laceration on her arm after punching through a window.

"We intercepted that situation and used it as a catalyst to push forward and go ahead to execute the warrant" Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. P.J. Hardy said. "We already had an open case and had been investigating it all the while, but that was kind of the last straw for us."

The Lebanon Police Department made contact with nine individuals during the search, and multiple individuals were arrested. The Lebanon Police Department has not released the names of the individuals involved.

"It has been on our list of nuisance properties," Hardy said. "Some of the incidents have escalated over the last couple of months, so we kind of ramped up our efforts. With it being so close to a daycare and a church — not that the neighbors didn't matter ...everyone deserves to live in an area that's free of crime and drugs — it enhanced it a little bit more that those two places were nearby."