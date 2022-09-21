Multiple DUI arrests land man in prison, police say

Sep. 21—CRESSON, Pa. — Police were searching for Richard Allen Hall, 53, of South Fork, who was wanted on a July 9 driving violation.

When Cresson Township police found Hall, they said he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Hall was arraigned Wednesday and is being held in Cambria County Prison.

Cresson police charged Hall, of the 500 block of Main Street, with DUI and driving without a license or insurance.

According to a complaint affidavit, police attempted a traffic stop on Hall, who was driving a truck in the Lilly Borough area on July 31.

The truck served on state Route 53, nearly striking a parked car before turning onto Railroad Street and stopping at the underpass.

When he was arrested, Hall refused of take a preliminary breath test (PBT), the affidavit said.

Hall had been wanted on a felony warrant out of Cambria County for allegedly being intoxicated while driving on Admiral Peary Highway on July 9. In that case, Hall was charged with DUI and driving with a DUI suspended license.

Hall faces other charges.

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing for allegedly robbing an 89-year-old woman in Richland Township on Sept. 9.

Richland Township police alleged the Hall entered a Dwight Drive home through the screen door, pushed the woman aside and demanded $10,000 cash.

When she told him she did not have that kind of money, Hall allegedly pushed, slapped and grabbed her — moving from room to room searching for money.

Hall fled the house with about $100 in change that was kept in two containers, a $50 garage door remote and a $75 cordless phone.

Police arrested Hall the next day, when they found the truck parked at Sheetz on Town Centre Drive after he was identified via video from the Market Basket store.

Hall was charged with robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, theft, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful restraint.