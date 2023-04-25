Multiple employees attacked at Meineke in Des Moines

Two employees at Meineke in Des Moines were assaulted by suspected car thieves Monday afternoon.

Employees tell KIRO 7 this started when a group of people pulled into the parking lot. One of them got out of the vehicle and they believed the vehicle they were in was stolen. When one employee tried to take a photo of the person who got of the car, they were punched in the face.

“So, I just ran to that side and I was trying to take the picture and he just hit on my face,” said Amit, one of the employees assaulted.

But not too long after the first attack, another employee who was recording everything on his phone told KIRO 7 when he confronted the group, he was also attacked.

“He decided we was going to come out and swing on me and had other people backing him up. So, I pretty much took a few hits and next thing you know, he is hopping in a vehicle, leaving,” the employee said.

“I got a concussion, technically. I have a cracked eye socket, a broken nose. My elbow is messed up. My shoulder is messed up and my knee is messed up,” they told KIRO 7.

The owner of the shop also owns a location in Gig Harbor, which had five cars stolen recently. However, he said this attack on his employees really crosses the line.

“They were doing nothing. They were just trying to do their job,” Neal, the owner, said.

And both the owner and employees say the area the shop is located in isn’t the safest place either.

“I don’t trust the corner. I mean, I don’t even know what to say, the corner is not safe,” an employee said.

“I haven’t paid rent in this location due to its issues because of the criminal activities,” Neal said. “The customers are not feeling safe around here.”

They hope whoever is responsible is caught by police soon, but they worry if these suspects aren’t caught, they may come back and retaliate.

“I don’t feel like I should have to leave my home to be safe. That’s ridiculous,” one employee said.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Des Moines police about the case and is still waiting to hear back.