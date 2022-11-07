‘Multiple explosions’ reported at coastal Georgia chemical plant, neighborhoods evacuated

Emergency crews have responded to a chemical plant in coastal Georgia after reports of multiple explosions.

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a large fire at the Symrise Chemical Plant and posted a photo that shows large plumes of smoke.

Officials have evacuated the plant and have ordered for the Hickory Bluff, Sanctuary Cove, Satilla Shores and Royal Oaks neighborhoods to evacuate.

“Code Red has been engaged. More potential evacuations are being coordinated. There is a multi agency fire detail on scene with more en route,” the sheriff’s office posted.

The fire is now contained but will continue to burn throughout the day. One firefighter has been taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion.

Capt. Eric Proswimmer said heat from the fire caused three metal tanks containing chemicals to explode. Firefighters have used more than 1 million gallons of water stored in tanks on the site.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement Monday morning about the fire.

“Earlier today, local authorities alerted my office of a major fire at the Symrise chemical plant off of Highway 17 in Brunswick. I immediately instructed Director Stallings of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Colonel Wright of the Georgia State Patrol, Director Rick Dunn of the Environmental Protection Division, and Georgia Department of Transportation leaders to direct all available state resources to assist local responders.

“As the situation develops throughout the day, Marty and I are asking our fellow Georgians to join us in praying for this community and the brave first responders actively battling this fire. Continue to consult local news and public safety officials for any updates.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

