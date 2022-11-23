Multiple fatalities, injuries reported after shooting in a Chesapeake Walmart

Multiple people are dead or injured following a shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart late Tuesday night, police say.

Leo Kosinski, spokesperson for Chesapeake Police Department, confirmed multiple people were shot and killed at the Sam’s Circle Walmart located off Battlefield Boulevard.

The call for the shooting came in just after 10:10 p.m.

“As police arrived on scene, they realized it was an active shooter situation and we had to change our tactics,” Kosinski said.

In a 30-minute timespan, police from across multiple agencies responded in force.

Police are going through the supercenter, looking for victims. They do not yet know how many are injured or dead.

They believe the shooter is dead. Kosinski said the shooter was not taken out but police, but details are limited. People are asked to avoid the area.

A family reunification site has been set up at 700 Conference Center Drive.

This is a developing story. Check Pilotonline.com for updates.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Ian Munro, ian.munro@virginiamedia.com