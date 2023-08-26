‘Multiple fatalities’ in shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, mayor says

Multiple people were killed in a shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, Saturday afternoon, Mayor Donna Deegan told CNN.

She said “multiple fatalities” were reported and more details would be coming from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shortly.

Deegan also told CNN affiliate WJXT the shooter was barricaded inside a Dollar General store on Kings Road. It was not immediately clear if victims were shot inside the store or at a different location.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson Eric Prosswimmer told CNN that the department was “on standby” to treat victims but could not share any information about how many people were hurt.

Jacksonville is located in northeast Florida, about 35 miles south of the Georgia border.

The area near the Dollar General store features several churches and an apartment building across the street.

Edward Waters University, a historically Black private Christian school that is located less than a mile southeast of the store, issued campus-wide stay-in-place order. The warning said students, faculty and staff don’t appear to be involved, according to preliminary reports.

“Our campus police have secured all campus facilities. Students are being kept in their residence halls through the afternoon until the scene is cleared,” the alert said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com