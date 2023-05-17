Multiple Fayette County students could face legal action in social media ‘prank,’ district says

Multiple Fayette County students could face legal action for their roles in a social media “prank” that threatened violence at one of the district’s schools, Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said Wednesday in a message to families.

On Monday evening, district leaders became aware of a social media post circulating among some students that alleged an act of violence at a Fayette school Wednesday, Liggins said.

“We take all reports of potential threats against our students, staff and campuses very seriously and in collaboration with the Fayette County Public Schools Police Department, we immediately launched an investigation, tracking down the source of the original post and determining that this was a prank,” Liggins said.

Students from two schools were involved in sharing the post, Liggins said. He did not say in the message how many students were involved.

District spokesperson Lisa Deffendall said, “ The letter has all the information I can share.”

“Those students were immediately identified and appropriate disciplinary action was taken. We are also pursuing possible legal action,” Liggins said.

The post appeared on student’s social media accounts across the district, Liggins said.

A similar post is popping up in other school communities, though it was not connected to any Fayette County campus, Liggins said.

Acting Winburn Middle School Principal B.J. Martin sent families a message Tuesday night that said school officials became aware of a social media post circulating among students Tuesday, claiming that someone was planning an act of violence at school Wednesday.

Martin said police determined there was not a credible threat against the school.

Martin said increased police presence was planned at Winburn Wednesday.

Richmond school threat

The Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post that extra officers would be at Madison Middle School Wednesday as a result of a social media threat sent to a student.

A school threat was sent anonymously via Snapchat to a Madison Middle student Tuesday night, the post said.

Police are working to identify the sender, according to the post.