Multiple felony charges announced for man accused of killing Rockford police dog

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley has announced charges for Malik H. Trotter, the 28-year-old man arrested for shooting and killing Rockford Police K-9 Nyx.

Those charges include attempt first degree murder (five counts), armed violence (two counts), aggravated discharge of a firearm (four counts), unlawful use of a weapon by a felon (two counts), killing a police canine and theft.

According to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office and Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force, Rockford Police officer Jon Vargas and Nyx were responding to a domestic situation involving Trotter on Jan. 28 when Trotter fled.

Investigators believe Vargas and Nyx ran after Trotter and that Trotter fatally shot Nyx during the pursuit. Vargas then shot Trotter in the leg.

More: New details released in fatal shooting of Rockford K-9 Nyx

Attempt first degree murder of a police officer is a class X felony punishable by 20 to 80 years in prison with an additional 20 years for use of a firearm.

If there is a finding of guilty or a plea of guilty, the five counts of attempt first degree murder would be served consecutively. Each charge is subject to truth in sentencing and would be served at 85%.

Armed violence is a class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Aggravated discharge of a firearm is a class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison. Any sentence to the Department of Corrections for the aggravated discharge of a firearm is to be served at 85%.

Theft, unlawful use of a weapon and killing a police canine are class 3 felonies punishable by probation or two to five years in prison.

Chris Green is a Rockford Register Star general assignment reporter. He can be reached at 815-987-1241, via email at cgreen@rrstar.com and Twitter @chrisfgreen.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Charges announced for man arrested in fatal shooting of Rockford K-9