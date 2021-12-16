One man from Duncan, Oklahoma, has been charged with two felonies related to alleged burglary and larceny of a Mack truck in Healdton.

Dustin Paul Jackson, 26, has been charged with larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle along with second degree burglary. According to the court documents filed in the case against him, it is alleged that Jackson, along with James Leatherwood and Fredrick Fletcher, took a 1958 Mack truck in the first week of November.

The second degree burglary charge was filed on the allegation that Jackson broke into a property owned by Springhouse Water. Records show that a door knob was broken off the west entry door, and it is alleged that Jackson intended to commit further theft on the premesis.

If convicted on the larceny charge, Jackson could face imprisonment for up to five years, a fine equal to up to three times the value of the stolen property, or both such fine and imprisionment, and restitution. The approximate value of the Mack truck appears to be approximately $5,000-8,000. For the burglary charge, Jackson could see up to seven years of imprisionment.

Jackson was released from the Carter County Detention Center in early December on a $10,000 OR bond stemming from felony charges of second degree burglary and malicious injury to property over $1,000. Those alleged crimes also took place in Healdton.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Ardmoreite: Multiple felony charges filed against Duncan man in Healdton crimes