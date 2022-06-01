Multiple fights at North Meck HS lead to several arrests, suspensions, CMS says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School officials said multiple fights at North Mecklenburg High School led to several arrests and suspensions Wednesday.

According to district officials, no one was seriously hurt, but MEDIC said three people had non-life-threatening injuries.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the school, where several police cars and an ambulance could be seen.

CMS said school police officers, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and and Huntersville police stayed at the school though dismissal.

Authorities have not said what led to the fights or released any other details at this point.

