1 shot in drive-by shooting outside gas station
A Marathon gas station employee in Cabarrus County said a customer was shot outside in what police described as a drive-by.
Chopper 9 flew over Coddle Creek Grocery Friday afternoon at the corner of Mooresville and Davidson roads where there were first responders from several different agencies.
The victim was shot with a small-caliber weapon and had minor injuries, Kannapolis police said.
A 2010 white Honda CR-V with several occupants may be connected with the shooting.
Call the police if you have any information.
Return to this story for updates.
