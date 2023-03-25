1 shot in drive-by shooting outside gas station

A Marathon gas station employee in Cabarrus County said a customer was shot outside in what police described as a drive-by.

Chopper 9 flew over Coddle Creek Grocery Friday afternoon at the corner of Mooresville and Davidson roads where there were first responders from several different agencies.

The victim was shot with a small-caliber weapon and had minor injuries, Kannapolis police said.

A 2010 white Honda CR-V with several occupants may be connected with the shooting.

Call the police if you have any information.

