Multiple foreign armies steering Libya towards 'nightmare', United Nations envoy warns

Ghassan Salame said a foreign supporter of General Haftar carried out the January 4 military college airstrike that killed at least 30 people - AFP

Libya's civil war is being driven out of control by world powers who are violating an arms embargo they themselves imposed, the UN's envoy to the country has said.

Ghassan Salame demanded a growing number of countries who have intervened take their "hands off Libya" and warned governments who persisted in meddling in the deepening civil would be drawn into a “nightmare.”

“Get out of the Libyan nightmare, that is what I am asking all the countries,” Mr Salame said. “Remain outside this situation because there is no military solution. The more we give hopes to this side or to that side, the more you render the political situation extremely different.”

He said an airstrike on a military school in Tripoli that killed at least 28 unarmed people, many of them teenagers, had been carried out by a foreign country.

Mr Salame said he did not want to single out individual governments, but the comments will be widely seen as a rebuke to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia, and France, all of which have either openly or covertly lent support to either side in the conflict.

Gen Haftar's Libyan National Army launched their assault on Tripoli in April, but progress has been slow Credit: ESAM OMRAN AL-FETORI/REUTERS More

His comments came as forces local to Khalifa Haftar, the general who is trying to overthrow the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), seized the coastal city of Sirte, which is strategically valuable because it lies close to an important oil terminal.

GNA officials said government forces had withdrawn from the city on Wednesday, although there were reports of sporadic resistance.

Turkey, which had already been supplying weapons and equipment to the GNA, began to deploy troops in support of Tripoli at the beginning of this week.

The Turkish government said the first troops to arrive would include air defence and electronic warfare units.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and he European counterparts called for foreign troops to leave Libya Credit: REX/ JOHN THYS/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX More

The move puts Turkey in conflict with the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Egypt, which are believed to have deployed troops, mercenaries, and other assets in support of Gen Haftar, although none has done so openly. France has also been accused of lending him support.

A United Nations report published last month said an unnamed country’s airforce of carried out airstrikes against Tripoli on behalf Gen Haftar.

Gen Haftar, who controls a rival administration based in the eastern city of Benghazi, launched an offensive against Tripoli, the seat of the GNA, in April.