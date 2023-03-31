Multiple Forsyth County school threat investigations lead to arrest of 6 students, sheriff says

Several students were arrested this week after Forsyth County law enforcement and school district officials conducted multiple investigations into threats made toward county schools.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said six students were arrested this past week after threats were made toward several county schools. The threats ranged from bomb-related to death-related and someone bringing a gun to school.

Authorities have not said if the threats were connected.

Although the investigation revealed that all threats were not real, Freeman said the county still takes them seriously.

“They played for some god un fore known reason a cruel hoax joke, whatever you want to call it, that is far from a joke,” he said .“If you threaten a Forsyth school, whether it’s a joke or whatever, I will put you in jail.”

Freeman said that one of the threats that were made resulted in the arrest of a 12-year-old student following a 12-hour investigation at a Forsyth middle school.

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden said the threats were especially anxiety-inducing following Tuesday’s school shooting in Nashville, leaving three students and three faculty members dead.

“Students who were involved in the situations this week are facing life-changing consequences for their actions,” Bearden said. “Please take the time to ensure your children are OK this week.”

County leaders advised parents to talk to students about the seriousness of school threats and the consequences that could follow.

“Have that hard conversation because I don’t want to have a similar the one that I had in juvenile court yesterday with a set of parents after I arrested their son,” Freeman said.

Forsyth County school counselors are available to students who need additional support.

