Multiple gang members charged after SC gun, drug trafficking investigation in West Columbia

Following a months-long, multi-agency operation in West Columbia, 20 people — including multiple gang members — were charged in connection with firearms trafficking, narcotics, conspiracy or other firearms offenses in federal court, United States Attorney Adair Boroughs announced Thursday.

After investigators established a buy location, undercover agents and confidential informants began making controlled purchases of firearms and narcotics from criminal targets.

Federal agents purchased or seized 210 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to a news release. Law enforcement officers also purchased or seized 12 kilograms of methamphetamine, 500 grams of powder cocaine, 500 grams of powder fentanyl, 280 grams of crack cocaine, 2,826 fentanyl pills and 2,100 polydrug pills.

Some of the the 20 defendents are members of the Bloods, Crips, and Gangster Disciple street gangs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Because of rising violent crime in West Columbia, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives launched the multi-agency operation to target criminal groups in June 2022, especially those involved with illegal use, sale, and possession of firearms and narcotics, according to a news release.

The investigation was part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, a joint federal, state and local initiative to reduce crime. The West Columbia Police Department, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Homeland Security Investigations were also involved, according to the news release.

The federal cases will be prosecuted by a team of assistant United States attorneys, led by Assistant United States Attorney Elle E. Klein, according to the news release. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will handle the prosecution of defendants facing state charges.