Multiple gunmen fire at crowds after FSU football game, killing 1 and hurting 8, cops say

One person was killed and eight were wounded when “dozens and dozens of shots” were fired into crowds gathered near the Florida State University campus on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Three suspects have been arrested, including one shot multiple times by police, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said at a news conference.

Identities of the victims and suspects have not been released. The injuries range from serious to non-life threatening, Revell said. All eight victims are expected to recover.

The shootings happened just before midnight as large crowds were gathered in the city “for Florida A&M University’s homecoming and a Florida State home football game,” the Associated Press reported. All victims were shot within a mile of Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium.

“As officers were in the area, multiple individuals within the crowds began shooting at Half Time Liquors, located at 2101 West Pensacola Street, and Los Compadres, located at 2102 West Pensacola Street,” Revell said.

“There were dozens and dozens of shots that rang out ... Officers ran toward this amazing amount of gunfire as it was occurring. They were rendering aid in the parking lot, as this was occurring.”

Among the people police tried to help was a man shot outside Half Time Liquors. However, he died at the scene, police said.

Officers saw at least one man “shooting into a larger crowd,” and a foot chase began along West Pensacola Street, officials said.

“Two officers ... gave verbal commands for him to stop and drop the weapon,” Revell said. “(They) subsequently shot the subject in an attempt to stop the threat and prevent further individuals from being victimized. The subject sustained non life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody.”

The gunman was shot in the lower back, buttocks and hamstring, he said.

All three suspects have local ties, officials said.

“We’re still peeling back the layers, but obliviously it’s one large incident. Several locations (were) involved in this incident, but yes, we believe it is one isolated incident,” Revell said.

