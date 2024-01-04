Multiple gunshot victims in Iowa high school shooting - police

Multiple people have been injured following a shooting at Perry High School in the US state of Iowa on Thursday morning, police say.

Officials say the suspect has been identified and there is no further threat to the community.

"We're still unclear exactly how many are injured," an official said.

This was the first day back in classes for students after their annual winter break. The school serves about 1,785 students, according to its website.

Reports of an active shooter came in at approximately 07:40 local time (13:40 GMT) and the first officer reached the scene within seven minutes, police said.

"Luckily, there was very few students and faculty in the building, which I think contributed to a good outcome in that sense," Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante told reporters.

Lori Meinecke, a Perry High School teacher, told a local radio station that she heard about six to seven gunshots around that time.

The middle school was cleared at about 08:25 local time and the high school was cleared at 08:27 local time. The two schools are on the same campus.

A local station spoke to Kevin Shelley, a parent of a 15-year-old, who said he was shot in the hallway but is OK.

Mr Shelley's son told him he was hit in the back and had his arm grazed before running into a classroom to seek shelter with fellow students.

Injured students are being transported to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson said.

Some students have had tearful reunions with parents outside of the school, local media reports.

Sheriff Infante said at the press conference that most of the students have been reunited with their families already.

The town of Perry has less than 10,000 residents and is about 40 miles (64km) northwest of Iowa's capital, Des Moines.