Multiple gunshots fired near Fresno State. Police arrest two and detain three others

Fresno police arrested two people and detained three others after multiple gunshots were fired Sunday morning at an apartment complex across from the Fresno State University campus.

Several residents at the complex, in the 4800 block of North Woodrow Avenue, said they heard dozens of rounds of gunfire beginning about 2 a.m. in the complex. Sgt. Bob Reynolds said police also received reports of gunfire earlier in the night, from Backer Avenue to Woodrow Avenue.

At 7:21, Reynolds said officers responding to a report of two gunshots arrived at the complex and heard more gunfire. They were able to locate the apartment unit, and then heard “at least 10 to 12 more shots,” he added.

Officers surrounded the apartment and were able to persuade the occupants to surrender. Reynolds said the two arrested were seen firing a gun. Police were interviewing the other three, and Reynolds said there might be more arrests.