Multiple gunshots fired in Pittsburgh's Bedford Dwellings send man to hospital

Nov. 27—A man was in stable condition early Saturday following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Bedford Dwellings, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz.

The man arrived at a hospital by private vehicle shortly after midnight Friday with multiple gunshot wounds to the face and one to the back, Cruz said.

No other victims were found when police responded to the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue following a Shotspotter alert and a call to 911 for multiple rounds fired.

Detectives from the city's Major Crimes and Mobile Crime units are investigating.

No suspects were immediately identified, Cruz said.

