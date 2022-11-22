Multiple Headwinds Dragged DXC Technology Company (DXC) Stock in the Third Quarter

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market witnessed extreme volatility in the quarter, and the equity market segment returns ranged from -2% to -5%. The Russell Mid Cap Value index declined nearly 5% in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower highlighted stocks like DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is an information technology company that operates through Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) segments. On November 18, 2022, DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) stock closed at $28.51 per share. One-month return of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) was -0.94% and its shares lost 8.39% of their value over the last 52 weeks. DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has a market capitalization of $6.559 billion.

Carillon Tower made the following comment about DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is a global provider of IT services including analytics, applications, business process, cloud, security, and other solutions. Margin pressure and unfavorable currency fluctuations pressured earnings in the prior quarter, resulting in a shortfall to consensus estimates."

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 37 hedge fund portfolios held DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) at the end of the third quarter, which was 28 in the previous quarter.

