Multiple Headwinds Dragged Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) in Q4

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Global Opportunities Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTRX returned 5.84%, Advisor Class fund APDRX posted a return of 5.90%, and Institutional Class fund APHRX returned 5.94%, compared to a return of 9.76 % for the MSCI All Country World Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Artisan Global Opportunities Fund highlighted stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops, and licenses software, services, devices, and solutions. On March 10, 2023, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $248.59 per share. One-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was -8.38%, and its shares lost 10.07% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion.

Artisan Global Opportunities Fund made the following comment about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"We ended our investment campaigns in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Koninklijke DSM and Generac during Q4. We have witnessed a buildup of different headwinds for Microsoft throughout the year, most notably a slowdown in its cloud computing business, Azure. With an outlook of further slowdowns in key business segments, we believe our original thesis has run its course and decided to upgrade the capital to higher conviction holdings within software."

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) holds the first position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 259 hedge fund portfolios held Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 269 in the previous quarter.

