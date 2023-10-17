Multiple home burglaries shake up Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, P.a. - As the amount of burglaries increase in Montgomery County, community members are speaking out and trying to find ways to prevent more break-ins.

Police say last Friday around 7:30 p.m., burglars broke a window, ransacked bedrooms, and stole items from a home on the 300 block of Holmecrest Road in Jenkintown.

Others also tried to break into another home right across the street.

Neighbors expressed their concerns to FOX 29’s Cheyenne Corin.

"We just need to make sure that we're looking after each other in the neighborhood and when people are out of town or if people are away to make sure that we're looking after each other," said Dave Zamborsky, neighbor.

Police say 30 minutes after the burglary on Friday, there was another burglary less than 5 minutes away on the 1300 block of Fairacres Road. They say the suspects once again entered by breaking a window and stole items from the home. One neighbor, who asked to be remained anonymous, said he thinks he may have captured the burglars’ car on his Ring camera.

"We didn't know that it had happened," said the anonymous neighbor. "But yeah, it's kind of scary that had happened so close."

According to police-surveillance video, the suspects were two men wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves, with their faces covered. Police believe the multiple burglaries are connected based off the suspects’ descriptions. Sources tell Corin they may even be tied to other burglaries in Meadowbrook and the Philly area.

"We're thinking of putting together a community watch and getting together with the police to take other proactive measures," said Zamborsky.

If you see something that looks even slightly suspicious, please call 9-1-1.