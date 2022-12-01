Multiple homes robbed in Gig Harbor

Multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed early Tuesday morning. The burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department.

Police believe two burglars entered three homes and attempted to gain access to others during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The burglars stole wallets, purses and credit cards from the homes.

Detectives said video obtained from businesses in Tumwater and Bellevue, where the stolen credit cards were used, corresponded with video from the affected homes.

The burglars have also been associated with thefts in Kitsap and King counties.

Police reminded Gig Harbor residents to keep their doors and windows locked, and to not leave valuables in their cars.

Additional patrols will be made in residential areas. Police are asking the public to remain watchful and to notify police if they see anything suspicious.