Multiple Honda’s broken into overnight in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh police investigating

Pittsburgh police are investigating car break-ins in Squirrel Hill.

A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Police Department said they’ve gotten as many as 10 reports of Honda vehicles vandalized overnight. The spokesperson said the car’s driver’s side windows were smashed out, steering columns damaged and airbags stolen.

Plainclothes detectives are investigating.

Police are urging anyone whose vehicle has been broken into and damaged like this to contact Zone 4 police by calling 412-422-6520.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

BIG WINNER: $5 million-winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold locally 2 men facing charges after fatal shooting in Homestead, police chase that ended in West Mifflin Tiki boat captain, family aboard help save woman from river in Pittsburgh VIDEO: 3 houses damaged in Plum Borough explosion will be torn down, county officials say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts