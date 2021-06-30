Multiple new hotels recently debuted around Charlotte. Here’s what to know about them

Listen to our daily briefing:

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Alexa | Google Assistant | More options

A spate of hotels have recently opened, been renovated or are moving closer to opening, as Charlotte sees a comeback of leisure and business travelers to the city.

This expansion also is happening as COVID-19 vaccines become more prevalent across North Carolina during the pandemic.

A total of 1,274 hotel rooms is planned to open through next year, according to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. The authority estimated that in 2026, there will be over 50,000 hotel rooms and near 500 properties across the city to accommodate the needs of visitors.

Visitors authority CEO Tom Murray said one in nine Charlotte residents work in the hospitality industry, highlighting its importance to the region.

Charlotte has competed with other cities like Austin and Nashville to attract large-scale events and conventions, which spurs the demand for hotels, according to Murray.

Here’s a run-down of several hotels that recently opened or were renovated, as well as those scheduled to open this year.

Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte

The newest addition to Charlotte Hyatt hotels opened June 10 in the SouthPark neighborhood on 3100 Apex Drive. Accommodations and amenities include 175 rooms and 11 suites, rooftop restaurants, an event venue and 4,000-square-foot meeting space.

The communal spaces and lounges feature historical murals that highlight Charlotte’s history. As of June, the fitness center is not open to public due to the pandemic.

Hyatt Centric is an upscale Hyatt brand that features a limited number of rooms. To date, there are only 29 Hyatt Centric hotels worldwide, with the majority in North America.

Hilton Charlotte Airport

Earlier this month, Atrium Hospitality renovated the Hilton Charlotte Airport at 2800 Coliseum Centre Drive after a multimillion-dollar makeover. The hotel management company now operates five properties in North Carolina.

Story continues

The hotel rebranded from a Marriott property to Hilton after more than a year-long process. It features 275 suites and 28,300 square feet of meeting space. Guests can also access a private dining area and fitness center with an indoor pool.

Located near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the hotel offers a free shuttle that takes guests on a 10-minute ride to the airport.

The lobby of Hilton Charlotte Airport.

UNCC Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

The $83 million UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel and Conference Center at 9041 Robert D Synder Road, developed by the nonprofit UNC Charlotte Foundation, debuted in March. It is next to the J.W. Clay Boulevard light rail station and close to UNCC’s main campus.

The seven-floor hotel has 221 rooms and five suites, as well as nine meeting rooms totaling 19,944 square feet of meeting space. Featured amenities include a 24/7 fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool. The hotel also offers dining in its southern restaurant Golden Owl Tavern.

The exterior view of UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

AC Hotel Charlotte Ballantyne

This September will mark the opening of a 186-room AC Hotel property in Ballantyne Village. The development will be in the mixed-use Panorama Tower, Ballantyne’s tallest building developed by Panorama Holdings.

The hotel will occupy the first seven floors of the tower, while the six levels above it will be used as office space.

Amenities in the hotel include a 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, the AC Kitchen restaurant and the AC Lounge, which offer European-inspired breakfast buffet, cocktails and tapas. The Panorama Ballroom, a rooftop event venue, will be built on the top floor of the tower in 2022.

AC Hotel brand is known for its curated art installations that reflect each destination’s characteristics. In Ballantyne, the hotel will work with local artists and decorate the hotel’s communal spaces with local art pieces and murals.

The hotel hasn’t decided which artists to work with yet, but spokeswoman Ann Winters said an art reception will be held after the hotel’s opening.

The brand is owned by Marriott and has 150 hotels around the world. The new hotel in Ballantyne will be operated by Raleigh-based hotel management company Concord Hospitality, which makes it the 11th property managed by Concord in North Carolina.

The exterior view of AC Hotel Charlotte Ballantyne, situated in the mixed-use Panorama Tower in Ballantyne Village.

JW Marriott Charlotte

A luxury JW Marriott hotel will open in July at Stonewall and College streets in uptown. The 21-story building has 381 rooms.

The hotel is part of the Ally Charlotte Center building developed by Charlotte-based Crescent Communities. It was completed in May, the Observer previously reported.

The hotel has a spa, 24-hour fitness center and restaurant. An outdoor terrace on the fifth-floor includes an outdoor bar and pool.

With over 22,000 square feet of meeting and event space, the hotel can also handle large-scale events.

A rendering of the JW Marriott Hotel headed for the Ally Charlotte Center project at Stonewall and College streets in uptown.

Intercontinental Hotel at Carolina Theater

The planned luxury hotel will sit atop the podium of the Carolina Theater in uptown. It will be the Intercontinental brand’s first hotel in Charlotte. The opening date has not been determined yet.

The 252-room hotel will occupy 26 floors of a 32-story building at 6th and Tryon Streets. The first six floors of the building will be used as the theater space.

The rendering of Intercontinental Hotel at the Carolina Theatre.

Amenities include a rooftop restaurant and bar, a ballroom, meeting space and a fitness center.

In 2017, Foundation for the Carolinas announced $50 million plans to restore and reopen the 1920s Carolina Theater, which closed in 1978. The construction was delayed due to COVID-19 and the theater is projected to open in November of next year.

The hotel construction will start once the theater podium, which serves as the development’s foundation, is completed, according to Lauren Smith from the foundation.