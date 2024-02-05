Multiple houses damaged by powerful mudslide in Beverly Glen
With hillsides already saturated from last week’s storm, the new system pummeling SoCal is causing life-threatening landslides that are damaging property. One slope collapse occurred overnight in Beverly Glen, where residents near Beverly Glen Boulevard and Caribou Lane reported hearing a loud rumbling sound. Debris completely covered Caribou Lane early Monday morning in the wake of the landslide, which nearly destroyed one house and caused extensive damage to several others. KTLA 5's Eric Spillman reports. (Feb. 5, 2024)