Multiple houses "leveled," 3 people missing in Pennsylvania after explosion

Multiple houses have been "leveled" and others are on fire after an explosion on Saturday in Plum, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Three people have been transported to local hospitals and "three others are currently unaccounted for," said Allegheny County on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

UPDATE- at least two homes are completely gone. Other homes are damaged. Two triage areas at least are set up. Over 30 units on scene. No reports of any kind of fatalities as of yet. Neighbors rushing to provide seating, water and shade for first responders. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/elZldg8qmh — Christopher DeRose (@ChrisDeRoseTV) August 12, 2023

At 10:23 a.m. local time, 911 received a call that multiple houses were on fire due to an explosion. Police and fire department responded and said "there were people trapped under the debris," said Allegheny County.

Three houses have been destroyed and at least a dozen more are damaged, officials said. CBS Pittsburgh reported that residents are allowed back into their homes.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

