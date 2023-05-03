Atlanta shooting: Hunt for gunman as one dead and more wounded at midtown hospital

One person was shot and killed and three injured inside a medical building in midtown Atlanta and the “active shooter” remains on the loose, police in the city have confirmed.

Heavily armed law enforcement officers were seen outside 1100 West Peachtree Street Northwest, which is a Northside Hospital facility, reported WSB-TV.

“There have been no additional shots fired since the initial incident unfolded. We are currently aware of 4 shooting victims related to this situation,” said APD on Twitter.

(APD)

“Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims.”

“Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter. Anyone with any information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

Images taken from a security video showing a masked man in a hoodie and carrying a bag slung across his chest were also released by APD.

Multiple agencies including Atlanta police, Atlanta fire, MARTA police, Georgia Tech police and the Georgia State Patrol responded to the situation.

Police have not identified the suspect and are working to evacuate the building, according to the news channel.

“We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West. Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St. We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody,” Atlanta Police Department tweeted earlier on Wednesday.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away. “

The city’s mayor also took to Twitter to urge people in the area to take shelter.

“I am in close contact with the Atlanta Police Department as they are responding to the active shooting situation in Midtown near 1100 W Peachtree. Those in the area should shelter in place,” tweeted Andre Dickens.