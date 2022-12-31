Multiple injured in fight that results in stabbing in Manchester, NH

Manchester Police are investigating a fight that broke out on Saturday.

According to police the fight broke out in front of the old police station at 351 Chestnut Street.

The fight which involved multiple individuals resulted in a stabbing and other injuries, which sent people to the hospital.

Multiple were taken into custody for outstanding warrants but no arrests have been made relating to the fight.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is given at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

