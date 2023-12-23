Multiple injured after police respond to active shooting at Ocala mall

OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — As of 4:34 p.m., Ocala police said this is no longer an active shooting situation.

At 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, the police department responded to an active shooting situation at the Paddock Mall, located at 3100 Southwest College Road.

Multiple people were injured and the suspect is believed to have fled the mall.

Ocala police are evacuating the mall at this time. Police are currently investigating.

No additional details were provided.

