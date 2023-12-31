Multiple injured in shootings throughout the District Saturday night

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There were several shootings throughout D.C. on Saturday night, leaving multiple men injured.

The first incident was called into the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) at about 5:50 p.m. Two men had been shot in the 1200 block of 49th St., NE. They were both conscious and breathing.

Another call came in at 7:36 p.m. about a shooting in the 2800 block of Hartford St., SE. There, another man had been shot – he was also conscious and breathing. Police said to lookout for a silver Mercedes with an unknown Virginia tag.

A fourth man was shot in the 4600 block of Livingston Rd., SE. Police received a call about the incident at about 8:12 p.m. and said to lookout for two men wearing puffy jackets.

Less than an hour later, police received a call at 9 p.m. about a shooting in the 2800 block of 11th St., SE. There, a man was found conscious and breathing. Police said there was a lookout for two men in a gold Mazda with unknown Georgia tags.

These shootings happened hours after another man was shot on Alabama Ave., SE, and a teenager was shot and killed in Northwest, D.C.

