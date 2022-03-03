Multiple injuries at apartment building fire in Maryland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Multiple people were injured following a fire and explosion at a residential high-rise apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland, local authorities said on Thursday, adding that the building collapsed.

Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the four-story building in a video posted by Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, which said the fire was now "basically contained." It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

"There are injuries," spokesman Pete Piringer said.

"It's pretty heavy structural damage. There was a collapse" with other remaining building walls still in danger of falling, he added.

County emergency responders were summoned to the multiple-alarm fire earlier Thursday morning at the building about seven miles outside Washington, Piringer said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jonathan Oatis)