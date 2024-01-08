Blast at downtown Forth Worth, Texas, hotel injures 11; cause under investigation

At least 11 people are injured after an explosion Monday rippled through the bottom floors of a hotel building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, authorities said.

Craig Trojacek, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said the first call of a fire at Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel was received at around 3:32 p.m. local time. Multiple calls about an explosion came in after.

The smell of gas permeated through downtown Fort Worth, Trojacek later said. Investigators believe the blast was caused by a leak, said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokesperson Sara Abel.

Photos of the explosion showed windows and debris blown out and scattered across the street. Authorities urged people to avoid the area.

Desiree Partain of MedStar, which provides ambulance and emergency medical services in Fort Worth, said medics treated four people on the scene but did not take them to a hospital.

The 245-room Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel dates to 1920, according to the hotel’s website, as is located in a busy area of downtown about one block from the Fort Worth Convention Center.

