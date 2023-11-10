Multiple injuries reported as bus crashes into building in Long Beach
Multiple people were injured after a bus slammed into a building and another vehicle in Long Beach Thursday afternoon.
Polestar stock slid over 8% on Thursday after the luxury electric vehicle maker cut its near and long-term production forecasts and is raising new funding from its backers, Volvo Cars and China’s Geely.
Rocket Lab is waiting until Neutron is more technically mature before signing launch contracts with customers, CEO Peter Beck told investors on Wednesday. The statements provided an inside look on how the space company is thinking about bringing the Neutron next-gen launch vehicle to market – and the lessons learned from selling its first rocket, Electron. “Until a vehicle is proven and flying, any launch contract that you can sign is basically worthless,” Beck said during a third quarter earnings call.
Chad Wheeler was arrested in 2021 for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and was immediately released from the Seahawks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The 2023 AL MVP finalist is partnering with New Balance to get kids in Japan involved in baseball.
"The game of basketball is in amazing hands regardless," Parker said.
An executive at Google-owned Waymo stood firm on the safety benefits of self-driving cars as concerns linger over autonomous vehicles.
The government of Maine has confirmed over a million state residents had personal information stolen in a data breach earlier this year by a Russia-linked ransomware gang. In a statement published Thursday, the Maine government said hackers exploited a vulnerability in its MOVEit file-transfer system, which stored sensitive data on state residents. The Maine government said it was disclosing the incident and notifying affected residents as its assessment of the impacted files "was recently completed."
Polestar will show a Polestar 5 EV prototype next year using ultra-fast charging batteries developed by Israeli start-up StoreDot.
As Thanksgiving approaches and millions of Americans gear up for holiday travel, Dr. Mandy Cohen shares her tips.
The NWSL's four-year, $240 million deal with CBS, ESPN, Amazon and Scripps should allow it to raise its salary cap and attract more international stars.
Archer Aviation, the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle startup, has partnered with India's travel and hospitality conglomerate InterGlobe Enterprises to launch an all-electric air taxi service in the country in 2026. If successful, it would make the South Asian nation its second international market outside the U.S. to experience its ambitious air taxi operations after the United Arab Emirates. Both companies said Thursday that the service, subject to regulatory approvals and clearances, will be "cost-competitive with ground transportation" and improve urban mobility in the world's most populous country with low-noise electric air taxis.
Eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second appearance this week as policymakers send mixed messages on strategy.
California regulators have issued an order to halt the implementation of Cruise's permit to charge for robotaxi rides across San Francisco 24/7 as they consider the city's request for a redo of the hearing that granted the permit. The action by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is in addition to the agency's October 24 automatic suspension of Cruise's authority to carry passengers in driverless AVs, following a suspension of Cruise's driverless permits from the state's Department of Motor Vehicles. The agencies suspended Cruise’s permits after an October 2 incident in which a pedestrian who was struck by a human driver and then landed in the adjacent lane was then run over by a Cruise robotaxi.
Cam Thomas stepped onto P.J. Tucker’s foot and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night.
The Fed chair cautioned that the central bank would not be misled by 'a few months of good data.'
A higher interest rate environment is prompting capital intensive space-related companies to lower costs and devise ways to survive for what could be turbulent times ahead.
"I learned very quickly that being a mom takes time and it is a labor of love," says East.
Bird names associated with enslavers and Confederate figures will soon be changed to reflect the ongoing racial reckoning in the birding community.
Both of Díaz's parents were kidnapped last month, but only his mother was rescued later that day.