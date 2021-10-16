‘Multiple injuries’ reported in shooting during high school football game in Alabama

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in a shooting that occurred during a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama, on Friday night.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the gunfire broke out just before 10 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

“Multiple injuries have been reported, and those victims have been transported to the hospital,” MPS said in a statement. At least one victim is suffering from a “life-threatening injury.”

Local television station WALA-TV reported that the shooting led to a chaotic scene, with spectators running for the exits and players being told to lie down on the field.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said that two of the victims are juveniles.

Five to seven shots were fired and police recovered at least four shell casings, Prine added.

At least two suspects fled the scene in a white sedan.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of the suspects to call Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or submit a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

