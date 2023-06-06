Multiple injuries reported in shooting near Richmond university, no ongoing threat

An active shooter was reported near Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond on Tuesday, but officials say no ongoing threat is present in the community.

VCU said in an alert to students that police were on the scene after shots were fired near Monroe Park, the city’s oldest park, which is adjacent to the university’s campus. It said the public should avoid the park.

It later said in another update that the Richmond and VCU Police departments were on the scene, but no threat remained. It said Richmond police are leading the investigation.

Richmond Police tweeted that multiple injuries have been reported from the shooting.

Richmond Public Schools said in a message on its website that the shooting took place after a graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School. It said all its schools will be closed on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Richmond-based NBC affiliate WWBT reported that at least five people might have been shot, but officials have not confirmed any number.

Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-Va.) tweeted she and her staff are closely monitoring the situation. She said the situation is “heartbreaking” and she is “praying for the safety of everyone involved.”

