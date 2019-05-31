11 killed after gunman opens fire 'indiscriminately' in Virginia Beach: Police originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A city worker opened fire "indiscriminately" at the Municipal Center in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon, killing at least 11 people before he was shot dead by police in a tragedy that the state's governor called "unspeakable."

Six additional victims were taken to the hospital with injuries, Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera told reporters during a press conference Friday evening. An emergency services spokesperson would not comment on the condition of the injured victims.

One of the injured victims is a Virginia Beach Police officer who was saved by his bulletproof vest, Cervera said.

PHOTO: An ambulance turns on Nimmo Parkway following a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, May 31, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. (Kaitlin Mckeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) More

The suspect, who was a current employee at the Municipal Center, walked into the building at around 4 p.m. and began to "indiscriminately fire upon all the victims," Cervera said. He had two firearms, one long gun and a handgun, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Responding officers then entered the building and secured as many victims as they could, Cervera said. The suspect engaged the officers, who returned fire, striking and killing him, Cervera said.

(MORE: 1 student dead, 8 injured in Colorado school shooting, authorities say)

The shooting occurred on multiple floors, Cervera said. The suspect has not yet been identified.

Five of the victims were transported to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and at one of them was being transported to its Level I Trauma Center, according to Dale Gauding, senior communications advisor for brand engagement at Sentara Healthcare.

Officials are in the process of identifying the victims, Cervara said.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said Friday was "the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach."

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam described the shooting as "unspeakable, senseless violence."

(MORE: The 11 mass deadly school shootings that happened since Columbine)

"My deepest condolences and prayers go to the families of those who left home this morning and will not return tonight, as well as those who have been injured in this tragedy," Northam said.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the Municipal Center area. The scene is now secure but it is still active, Cervera said.

PHOTO:Virginia Beach Police respond to reports of an active shooter, May 31, 2019. (WTKR) More

The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and Virginia State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Cervera described the shooting as a "devastating incident" that "will change a lot of lives."

ABC News' Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.