Multiple inmates injured after stabbing incident at DC Central Detention Facility

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a stabbing incident at the Department of Corrections (DOC) Central Detention Facility left multiple inmates injured on Sunday morning.

MPD said they received a call at about 10:20 a.m. for the report of a stabbing in the 1900 block of D Street SE.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a couple of inmates who had been stabbed. They were conscious and breathing.

The D.C. DOC Director provided DC News Now with a statement saying:

On Sunday, December 10, 2023, a stabbing incident (inmate-on-inmate assault) involving multiple residents took place at the Department of Corrections (DOC) Central Detention Facility. Correctional officers immediately responded to the incident. The injured residents received emergency medical care on-site and three residents were transported by FEMS to local hospitals where they are receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department and DOC Office of Investigative Affairs.

