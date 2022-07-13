Multiple insiders bought 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

360 Capital REIT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Tony Pitt for AU$93k worth of shares, at about AU$0.93 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.78 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

360 Capital REIT insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

360 Capital REIT is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, 360 Capital REIT insiders have about 2.8% of the stock, worth approximately AU$3.0m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The 360 Capital REIT Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded 360 Capital REIT shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think 360 Capital REIT insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing 360 Capital REIT. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of 360 Capital REIT.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

