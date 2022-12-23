Multiple insiders bought Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited's (ASX:ACF) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, MD & Executive Director Steven Boland for AU$136k worth of shares, at about AU$0.53 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.60. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$680k for 1.33m shares. But insiders sold 458.01k shares worth AU$242k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Acrow Formwork and Construction Services insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Have Bought Stock Recently

At Acrow Formwork and Construction Services,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. CEO, MD & Executive Director Steven Boland spent AU$393k on stock. But we did see CEO, MD & Executive Director Steven Boland sell shares worth AU$160k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 13% of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services shares, worth about AU$21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Acrow Formwork and Construction Services shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

