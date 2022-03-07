Multiple insiders bought Adore Beauty Group Limited (ASX:ABY) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Adore Beauty Group Limited's (ASX:ABY) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Adore Beauty Group

Adore Beauty Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman Justin Ryan bought AU$190k worth of shares at a price of AU$4.92 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$2.14). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Adore Beauty Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$4.03. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Adore Beauty Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Adore Beauty Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Adore Beauty Group insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Chair of the Board Marina Go purchased AU$48k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Adore Beauty Group insiders own 26% of the company, worth about AU$52m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Adore Beauty Group Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Adore Beauty Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Adore Beauty Group. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Adore Beauty Group you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why I Think Symbio Holdings (ASX:SYM) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Toshiba Concerned Chip Crisis May Deepen After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. said supply challenges for electronic components are unlikely to abate for another year as chronic shortages remain, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a key supplier of chipmaking materials, may also have an impact.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: House Explores Russian Oil Ban; Crude Nears $140Putin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans D

  • U.S., European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban. Europe relies on Russia for crude oil and natural gas but has become more open to the idea of banning Russian products in the past 24 hours, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Sunday. Meanwhile, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said in a Sunday letter that the chamber is "exploring" legislation to ban the import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in aid for Ukraine in response to Moscow's military invasion of its neighbour.

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Russia's central bank is scrambling to prop up the country's economy. Here's everything it's done to stave off sanctions and what it could do next.

    Russia's central bank is struggling to keep the economy going, but it might not have much more room to navigate. Experts predict what it can do next.

  • GOOG or GOOGL: Which Stock to Buy?

    Google created a corporate structure under a new holding company and moniker called Alphabet in 2015. The short answer is a stock split, but a longer answer is an attempt by the company’s top shareholders—Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, along with company chair Eric Schmidt—to retain as much control of the company as possible. Google split its stock in April 2014, which created the A- and C-share classes.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • 3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Through March 1, both the benchmark S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite were lower by a double-digit percentage from their respective all-time closing highs. After all, every stock market crash and correction throughout history has eventually been put into the rearview mirror by a bull-market rally. Perhaps the smartest move investors can make right now is to scoop up shares of brand-name growth stocks.

  • Want to Be a Stock Market Millionaire? Try This Warren Buffett-Approved Investment.

    Becoming a millionaire in the stock market may seem like a lofty goal, but it's more attainable than you might think. You don't need to be rich to generate wealth in the stock market, but you do need the right investments. While there are seemingly endless options to choose from, there's one, in particular, that legendary investor Warren Buffett strongly endorses: The S&P 500 index fund.

  • Spring Cleaning Is Almost Here: Time to Get These Stocks Out of Your Portfolio

    If you own this trio of REITs, it might be time to find better alternatives. Here are some options you'll want to consider.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    The world is a turbulent place right now, and some investors are worried it could lead to more volatility within the stock market. If you're nervous about potential volatility, it may be tempting to either pull your money out of the market or press pause on investing for now. In theory, it may make sense to pull your money out just before stock prices fall, then reinvest when prices are at rock bottom.

  • Arlan Hamilton Went From Homeless to Running $20 Million in VC Funds. Here's How She Did It

    Arlan Hamilton was homeless and sleeping on the floor of the San Francisco Airport in 2015, when an investor wrote the first check that set her on the way to becoming a venture capitalist. Hamilton, then 34, hadn’t attended college and had been working in the music industry. Now, six-and-a-half years later, Hamilton’s VC firm, Backstage Capital, has invested about $20 million in nearly 200 companies, and is in the process of raising a new $30 million investment fund.

  • Time to Buy This Beaten-Down AI Tech Stock?

    This has been a brutal earnings season for investors who hold a lot of growth stocks. Markets are down, and Wall Street sentiment is shifting toward safer, more established businesses. Many of these growth stocks are issuing conservative outlooks for the fiscal year ahead, too, after several years of booming gains.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    Three decades of outperformance doesn't mean there aren't still bargains to be found in the Nasdaq 100.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roblox Stock?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been getting a lot of recognition lately due to the rising popularity of the metaverse. Roblox is one of the industry pioneers that is gaining widespread interest following Mark Zuckerberg's announcement that Facebook, now Meta Platforms, will evolve into a metaverse company in the next few years. Interestingly, the Roblox platform is free to join and use.

  • 3 Reasons This HealthCare Stock Is a Great Buy in 2022

    A well-diversified business that is poised to grow for a long time could be your smartest pick this year.

  • Why PayPal Plunged 34.9% in February

    The payments company provided weak guidance for its fiscal 2022's first quarter and has significantly lowered its outlook for new account additions.

  • Is PayPal Set for a Reversal?

    The stock is in oversold territory while earnings remain robust

  • Energy Stocks Are Hitting Multiyear Highs. Insiders Bought Up Shares.

    Energy explorer APA and shale-oil firm Coterra are soaring this year. Insiders are buying more stock, and anticipate more upside.