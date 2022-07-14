Multiple insiders bought Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Alkermes plc's (NASDAQ:ALKS) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alkermes

The Independent Director Brian McKeon made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$264k worth of shares at a price of US$26.43 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$30.55. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Alkermes insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Alkermes

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.3% of Alkermes shares, worth about US$64m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Alkermes Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Alkermes shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Alkermes and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Alkermes that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

