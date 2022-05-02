Multiple insiders bought AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AMA Group

The Independent Non-Executive Director Paul Ruiz made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$124k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.46 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.27. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months AMA Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

AMA Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at AMA Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at AMA Group. Insiders bought AU$45k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership of AMA Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.1% of AMA Group shares, worth about AU$14m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AMA Group Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think AMA Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - AMA Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

