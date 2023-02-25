Multiple insiders bought The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in The Artisanal Spirits Company plc's (LON:ART) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Artisanal Spirits

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Mark Hunter bought UK£240k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.73 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£0.96. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Artisanal Spirits insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 29% of Artisanal Spirits shares, worth about UK£20m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Artisanal Spirits Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Artisanal Spirits insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Artisanal Spirits and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Artisanal Spirits. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Artisanal Spirits that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

