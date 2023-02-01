Multiple insiders bought AuKing Mining Limited (ASX:AKN) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in AuKing Mining Limited's (ASX:AKN) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AuKing Mining

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months AuKing Mining insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$0.12. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$0.10 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does AuKing Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that AuKing Mining insiders own about AU$1.4m worth of shares (which is 7.2% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AuKing Mining Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more AuKing Mining stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AuKing Mining. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in AuKing Mining.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

