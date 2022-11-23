Multiple insiders bought Axis Auto Finance Inc. (TSE:AXIS) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Axis Auto Finance Inc.'s (TSE:AXIS) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Axis Auto Finance

The Independent Director Wes Neichenbauer made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$305k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.50 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.47). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Axis Auto Finance insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Axis Auto Finance Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Axis Auto Finance over the last quarter. CEO & Director Todd Hudson bought CA$56k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Axis Auto Finance insiders own about CA$12m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Axis Auto Finance Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Axis Auto Finance we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Axis Auto Finance. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Axis Auto Finance.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

