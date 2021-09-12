Multiple insiders bought Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Benchmark Electronics, Inc.'s (NYSE:BHE) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Benchmark Electronics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Anne De Greef-Safft for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$25.74 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$27.61. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Benchmark Electronics share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Benchmark Electronics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Benchmark Electronics Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Benchmark Electronics. In total, insiders bought US$200k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Benchmark Electronics

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Benchmark Electronics insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 1.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Benchmark Electronics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Benchmark Electronics insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Benchmark Electronics and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

