Multiple insiders bought Beng Kuang Marine Limited (SGX:BEZ) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Beng Kuang Marine Limited's (SGX:BEZ) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Beng Kuang Marine

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Beng Kuang Marine

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Executive Officer Jiunn Yong bought S$127k worth of shares at a price of S$0.053 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.052 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Beng Kuang Marine insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Beng Kuang Marine

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Beng Kuang Marine insiders own 47% of the company, currently worth about S$4.9m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Beng Kuang Marine Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Beng Kuang Marine shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Beng Kuang Marine insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Beng Kuang Marine is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious...

Of course Beng Kuang Marine may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here