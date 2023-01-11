Multiple insiders bought Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust's (TSE:BEI.UN) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Lead Independent Trustee Brian Robinson bought CA$471k worth of shares at a price of CA$47.05 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$49.77 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$4.1m worth of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock, about 0.2% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

